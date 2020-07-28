Saqib Saleem's birthday wish for sister Huma Qureshi defines 'sibling love' as he shares goofy photos

Donning birthday party caps, Saqib Saleem shared a couple of goofy photos with Huma Qureshi as the duo ringed in the actress' lockdown birthday.

Actor Saqib Saleem showered some serious birthday love on sister as the actress turned 34 today. The siblings had a small birthday celebration and looks like it was all things fun. Donning birthday party caps, Saqib shared a couple of goofy photos with Huma as the duo ringed in the actress' lockdown birthday. Saqib also penned a funny note for Huma and called her 'the annoying kind'.

His birthday message for Huma read, "The intermittent fasting , keto kind/The blue cycling shorts kind/The I have trained with all trainers in Bombay kind/The Annoying kind/The meri behna mera Gehna kind/I love you @iamhumaq happy happy birthday humiaji I have shown you enough love since yesterday for a whole year now. Bas ab. Get lost. #quarantinebirthday #sisterlove #happybirthday #annoying #instamood."

Huma, too, had her reply ready as she said, "Hahahaha I am the best person / sister / woman / human you have / know / love." Check out Saqib's adorable birthday post for Huma below:

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress had also shared a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram. Surrounded by balloons, Huma captioned her photo, "Loved ! Thank you universe for all the blessings and love in my life ... I’m singing #happybirthdaytome !! What does a girl need but just some fun balloons on her birthday right ?? #gratitude #happy #balloons."

Bhumi Pednekar, , Dia Mirza and many other Bollywood celebs wished Huma on social media.

