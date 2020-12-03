Sara Ali Khan on 2 years in showbiz: Became an actor to experience emotions I wouldn’t be able to in my life

Sara Ali Khan, who is awaiting the release of her film Coolie No 1, has opened up about completing two years as an actor in a latest interview.

The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in Bollywood. The actress, who made her acting debut with the flick Kedarnath in 2018, got instant recognition with starrer Simmba. Despite being a few films old, the star kid has managed to carve a successful niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. The Love Aaj Kal 2 actress has completed two years in showbiz and feels lucky to have worked with ace directors so early in her career.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sara opened up about completing two years as an actor and said she does not “choose her films, in fact films choose her”, adding that she became an actor to experience emotions and situations that she wouldn’t be able to in her life. The leading daily quoted her as saying, “I don’t choose my films, my films choose me. I have been very lucky that early in my career, I have got to work with directors that I am not in a position to choose. Meri aukaat nahi hai ki main Aanand L Rai (Atrangi Re) ya Rohit Shetty (Simmba) ko chunungi, voh mujhe chunenge. ( I don’t have a status to choose directors Aanand L Rai and Rohit Shetty, they chose me.)

She added, “All I will say is that my dream, and the reason I became an actor in the first place, is to experience and portray emotions and situations that I wouldn’t be able to in my own life.” The stunning actress also asserted that “while social media has given celebrities more well wishers and fans, it has “also given us a lot more people, that we are for the lack of a batter word, answerable to."

Meanwhile, Sara is awaiting the release of her next film Coolie No 1 with . Directed By David Dhawan, the movie is a remake of the 1995 super hit film that featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

Read Also: Saif Ali Khan shares why it's funny to see Sara Ali Khan on screen; Reveals if he's seen Coolie No 1 trailer

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×