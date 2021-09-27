Sara Ali Khan aces the ethnic look in a fun printed saree as she says 'women in sari are always pyaari'.

Trust Sara Ali Khan to slay chic and ethnic looks both and you will rarely be disappointed. On Monday, Sara proved the same as she shared a series of photos and nailed the saree look. The actress shared a couple of photos from her latest photoshoot and it is all things mesmerising. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a pink saree.

However, it is not just any saree. The actress can be seen donning a printed hot pink saree that is pretty and fun in equal measures. Sara look was further amped up with yellow and pink bangles, large jhumka earrings and a blue bindi. If you're wondering if the combination of pink, yellow and blue was a bit much, it definitely wasn't.

Sara made the saree look seem super effortless. Sharing the photos, the actress was back to her shayari. Her caption read, "Because women in a Sari Are always Pyaari."

Check out Sara Ali Khan's latest saree look below:

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and backed by him and Bhushan Kumar.

