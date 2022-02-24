Sara Ali Khan adds funk to her gym wear with a neon-green jacket; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the top-most actresses of this generation. It is always a delight for the fans to see a picture of the actress whenever she steps out of the house. Paps never miss a chance to click her and she makes sure to turn heads with her fashion green. Sara is a fitness freak and is often spotted outside the gym. Today too the actress was spotted outside her gym in a casual avatar and as always she greeted the paps with her iconic namaste.

In the pictures, we can see Sara Ali Khan stepping out of her car. She is wearing black track pants that she has paired with a black tee and has worn a neon green jacket over them. Sara has carried a silver-coloured tote bag and covered her face with a mask and is also wearing her geeky glasses. The actress has left her hair open and has completed her look with black flats footwear. As always the actress waved at the paps and greeted them warmly.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar’s film opposite Vicky Kaushal. The two stars often shared pictures and videos from the sets to get their fans excited. In fact, the first look of their film has already created a lot of hype.

Sara recently attended Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh’s first birthday bash and the picture of Saif posing with all his four kids went quite viral.

ALSO READ: 3 Times Sara Ali Khan proved lace outfits are seasonless love