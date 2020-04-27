Sara Ali Khan adds a pop of colour to her gorgeous sun kissed selfie with an eyeliner and leaves us mesmerised

Sara Ali Khan’s latest selfie is going viral on the internet. The diva can be seen dolling up for the day and soaking in some sun. Check it out.

Actor Sara Ali Khan always manages to leave her fans mesmerised with her pretty look and style. Due to her casual and chic attire choices, Sara has managed to become a style icon among young girls. From her red carpet outfits to her casual workout OOTD, everything becomes the talk of the town. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, whatever the Simmba star shares on her social media handle, it goes viral among her fans. A recent photo of Sara soaking up the sun is among the latest viral ones of the star.

In a photo that is doing rounds, we can see Sara sitting by the side of the window in her house and soaking up some sun. Clad in a light polka dotted sling top, Sara can be seen looking pretty as the rays of the sun fell on her flawless skin. With her cute butterfly earrings and her sweet smile, one couldn’t help but be mesmerised by the gorgeous beauty. But, it was her colourful eyeliner that stole the show.

The diva has been sharing updates on Instagram of what she has been up to at home. From working out with brother to chilling with her mom Amrita Singh, Sara has been making the most of the lockdown time to chill at home. Amid the same, her recent video of knock-knock jokes with Ibrahim have managed to crack her fans up all over again. On the work front, Sara was gearing up for the release of her film, Coolie No 1 remake with . However, the film has been postponed owing to the extension of the lockdown till May 3. Recently, Varun’s father, David Dhawan revealed that some post-production work is going on from home but the film might release once things settle down.

