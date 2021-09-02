Sara Ali Khan adds quirkiness to her airport look; Do not miss her ‘queen’ slippers; PICS

Sara Ali Khan and her travel diaries seem to be on a roll these days. The actress often stuns her fans by posting amazing pictures from her vacay. Fans are not yet over the pictures of her Ladakh vacay that she took with Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal and now the diva seems to be flying to an undisclosed location again. Well, this time Sara’s airport look was all about colours, quirkiness and sassy style.

One of the paparazzi’s favourite actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the airport leaving for an undisclosed location. She wore a ripped blue denim short paired with a white sheer shirt as her fluorescent orange bralette glowed. Sara left her hair open, wore her spectacles and sported a no-makeup look. She wore a bunch of bracelets that added to her funky look. She wore a black mask with her name initial ‘S’ written on it to cover her face. Even the handbag that the diva carried was so colourful and matched well with her attire. One thing that grabbed our attention was her footwear. She wore funky colourful slip-ons with ‘queen’ written on it. Quite literally Sara Ali Khan is the princess of the Pataudi family.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, Sara also has The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. However, Pinkvilla recently reported that the film may have been shelved as it went over budget.

