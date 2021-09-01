Sara Ali Khan adds a 'sassy' touch to her pretty pink look as she steps out of a clinic; PHOTOS

Back from her Ladakh trip, Sara Ali Khan is slowly getting into her work mode and her recent appearance in the city has now grabbed all the attention. On Wednesday, Sara headed to the clinic in the city and was caught by the shutterbugs in the frame while she was walking towards her car. The Simmba star is known for her impeccable style and today seemed to be no exception for her. Her latest outfit is all about comfort and brightness and it will leave all young girls inspired.

As she walked out of her clinic post check up, Sara was snapped by the paparazzi. As she headed to her car, Sara acknowledged the paps from a distance. She is seen clad in a hot pink and white printed co-ord kaftan and pajama set. Along with it, her hair is neatly tied up and she is seen sporting a mask, spectacles as she headed home. However, the thing that grabbed all the attention was Sara's slippers that had the words, 'Sassy Queen' written over them.

Take a look:

Lately, Sara's photos and videos of chilling with Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal in Ladakh are going viral on social media. From enjoying a swim in a stream to visiting Buddhist Temples, Sara made the most of her Ladakh trip with her friends.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, Sara also has The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. However, Pinkvilla recently reported that the film may have been shelved as it went over budget.

