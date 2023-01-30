Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi's Metro In Dino gets a release date

Noted director Anurag Basu , who has time and again impressed the audience with his craft, is all set to return to tell heartwarming stories of contemporary couples with his upcoming film, Metro In Dino. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The film was announced recently and it got netizens quite excited. On Monday morning, the team announced the release date of the film.

The star cast took to Instagram and shared the release date of their film. It is all set to hit theatres on 8th December 2023. Aditya took to his handle and wrote, "Bringing together heartwarming stories of contemporary couples in #MetroInDino. In cinemas 8th December 2023." Basu's film will showcase stories of bittersweet relationships in a modern-day scenario. The actors will start shooting for the film soon. Interestingly, the music score for this unconventional love story will be given by Pritam. Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, his fans were seen expressing excitement. A fan commented, "the cast is amazing omg." Another fan wrote, "Too much talent in one frame."

Sara Ali Khan starts prepping for Metro In Dino

Recently, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Sara has started prepping for her part in the film. The source revealed, "After wrapping up almost 3 films in 2022 and starting another shooting schedule of 'Mission Eagle' in December, Sara has now kickstarted her prep for 'Metro In Dino' which is an Anurag Basu directorial. Since it's a new genre for Sara, the actress is diving herself into preps making sure she is well-prepared before the shoot. Sara is also wrapping up patches and shoots of 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. She enjoyed a busy 2022 with multiple shoot schedules, while now she is looking at an even busy 2023 with almost 2 film releases."