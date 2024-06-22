Sara Ali Khan admitting she 'overtly mothered' Ibrahim is typical elder sister behavior; says he is more 'mature'

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are among the cutest sibling duos in Bollywood, known for their fun banter, teasing, and relatable moments. Recently, Sara admitted that she feels Ibrahim is more mature and expressed regret for being 'overtly motherly' towards him. Keep scrolling to read the full story!

Sara Ali Khan says Ibrahim Ali Khan is a more mature sibling

According to Mid Day, Sara Ali Khan admitted that her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is more sorted and mature than her and she feels sorry for 'overtly mother ing' him. The Atrangi Re actress believed that due to both of them living with a single mother, the dynamics between them were not very 'sibling-like'.

She mentioned that she should perhaps take that moment to "apologize to Ibrahim for trying to mother him too much". Sara expressed that she felt Ibrahim had grown up with 'two mothers'.

Sara acknowledged that while he sought her advice, she sought his advice more often. She praised him, saying he was a "solid guy, much more sorted and mature than herself", although she added that she was academically brighter, for whatever that was worth.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan on the work front

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. The actress received critical acclaim for her performance, and the movie also garnered a positive response from fans.

Next up, she will be starring in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The film features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Konkona Sen Sharma in leading roles. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on November 29, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan recently made his Instagram debut and is preparing for his much-anticipated Bollywood debut in the romantic comedy Naadaniyaan, alongside Khushi Kapoor. Produced by Karan Johar, the film will directly release on OTT platforms.

