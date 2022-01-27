Sara Ali Khan is an adorable little goof ball in aunt Saba Pataudi's Throwback Thursday photo.

Sara Ali Khan's childhood photos often send her fans into a tizzy, thanks to her cuteness. And also thanks to her aunt Saba Pataudi, who often shares these adorable photos. Keeping up with the social media trend of Throwback Thursday, we got to see Sara as a one-year-old. Taking to Instagram, the actress' aunt dropped a cute little photo.

In the picture, a 1-year-old Sara can be seen holding on to a white fence as she tries to walk. Wearing an orange dress, Sara looks supremely cute with her two hair buns and chubby cheeks. Sharing the photo, Saba revealed that the photo was clicked in Bhopal, presumably at their family home.

Saba's caption for the photo read, "Sara bia Her 1st year... birthday in Bhopal. #memoriesforlife #tbt #auntylove #alwaysandforever (camera emoji) ME TAG if used! Wish it was clear. Cutest still even blurred!."

Check out Sara Ali Khan's childhood photo:

Saba Pataudi continues to live in Bhopal and often visits Mumbai to spend time with her nieces and nephews. She is an aunt to Sara and Ibrahim, Taimu and Jeh and Inaaya Kemmu. She makes sure to shower social media love on all of them.

As for Sara, the actress returned to Mumbai on Thursday morning with her co-star Vicky Kaushal. They were shooting a long schedule in Indore.

