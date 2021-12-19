Sara Ali Khan aka Atrangi Re’s 'Rinku' continues her mesmerizing sun and moon saga; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is back with her sun and moon series on Instagram and it’s nothing short of mesmerizing. Sara is only a few films old in the film industry, and the actress has successfully managed to create a space for herself in the big tinsel town of Bollywood. Apart from her acts in films, Sara has also impressed fans with her candid and active personality on social media, especially Instagram. Every now and then, Sara treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life, while they swoon over her. While Sara is quite popular for her knock-knock jokes and ‘Hello Darshaks’ videos, she has started a brand-new series wherein, she shares pictures of the sun and moon.

Keeping up with this trajectory, last night, Sara yet again took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture and a video, capturing the beautiful sun and moon. Sara can be seen looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black, one-shoulder bodycon dress. She opted for minimal makeup and styled her hair in a ponytail. In another shot, she’s seen in a jetty, wearing a neon shirt, cap, and a customized mouth mask with her character name, ‘Rinku’, from Atrangi Re written on it. While Sara captured the setting sun and a full moon, she captioned the video, “Sun and moon again for Sara and Rinku #fullmoon”. In the next Instagram story, she shared a collage of the sun and moon, and captioned it ‘Setting sun’ and ‘Rising full moon’.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be soon seen in Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film will release on a streaming platform on December 24th.

