Sara Ali Khan aka Atrangi Re’s 'Rinku' continues her mesmerizing sun and moon saga; WATCH
Keeping up with this trajectory, last night, Sara yet again took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture and a video, capturing the beautiful sun and moon. Sara can be seen looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black, one-shoulder bodycon dress. She opted for minimal makeup and styled her hair in a ponytail. In another shot, she’s seen in a jetty, wearing a neon shirt, cap, and a customized mouth mask with her character name, ‘Rinku’, from Atrangi Re written on it. While Sara captured the setting sun and a full moon, she captioned the video, “Sun and moon again for Sara and Rinku #fullmoon”. In the next Instagram story, she shared a collage of the sun and moon, and captioned it ‘Setting sun’ and ‘Rising full moon’.
Take a look:
Click Here to watch Sara’s story.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be soon seen in Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film will release on a streaming platform on December 24th.
