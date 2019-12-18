Sara Ali Khan is all praises for the trailer of Coolie No 1 co star Varun Dhawan's trailer; Check it out

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to express her likeness for the trailer of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's film Street Dancer 3D. Check it out.

The trailer of and 's film, Street Dancer 3D came out today, and the fans have received it well. The trailer launch turned out to be a fun event including loads of dancing, great conversations, and a lot more. Everyone took to social media to express their opinion about the trailer and the 3rd installment of the movie, directed by Remo Dsouza is gearing up for a release, and now, Varun's so-tar Sara Ali Khan too, reacted to the trailer.

Varun's Coolie No. 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan took to social media and shared the trailer on social media. In fact, she also wrote a few kind words along with the trailer, and said how she is looking forward to the movie. Varun and Shraddha will be coming together on screen for the second time after ABCD 2, and their pairing has been loved by the fans after all. Check out what did Sara write for the trailer of Street Dancer 3D:

Meanwhile, Varun also spoke about the constant delays and the amount of time it took for the movie to finally be ready. He said, "This film was stuck for the longest time. Since four years, the script was stuck because a studio wasn't ready to back it up. That time T series came in place to help us. We were parentless then.

