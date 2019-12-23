Sara Ali Khan is all set to ring in Christmas as she shares a cheery post & wishes everyone ‘Happy Holidays’

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share her excitement for the festive season. The Coolie No. 1 star wished everyone in a sweet way. Check it out.

The festive season is here and almost everyone across the globe is busy prepping for Christmas. This also includes our favourite stars like Sara Ali Khan. The diva wrapped up Coolie No 1 shoot for this year a day back and shared photos from the sets. While Sara is all ready to spend time at home with her brother and mom Amrita Singh, the Coolie No 1 star also chose a unique way to wish her fans ahead of the holiday season.

Sara took to Instagram to share a cheery post. In the photo, we can see a decked up Christmas tree with lights and decorations all over it. Sara captioned the photo as, “Home sweet home” and “Happy Holidays.” Well, the diva has already started to get excited about the upcoming festival season. In the background, we saw two photos of Sara with her mom, Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan adorning the walls of her living room in her house.

A day back, Sara wrapped up this year’s last working day on Coolie No 1 sets with . She even shared photos from the sets. Sara and Varun have been extremely busy shooting for Coolie No 1. In the same, they will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 remake also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shikha Talsania, Rajat Rawail and Rajpal Yadav. Coolie No 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

