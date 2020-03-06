Sara Ali Khan almost got SUSPENDED from school because of THIS reason? Read On

Sara Ali Khan recollects being quite the notorious student back in her school days. Read on to know what does she have to say.

Sara Ali Khan has been in the news for her upcoming projects and also, the films she has done so far. The actress made her debut with Kedarnath, however, she became popular post her stint on Koffee With Karan along with father . The actress has always admitted to being someone who has no filters to herself and so, she always manages to get all of our attention for her unique antics, and often, some of her confessions.

During a recent interaction, Sara got talking about how she was quite the prankster back in school and in fact, revealed how she got herself almost suspended for pulling off a mischievous prank in the class. She said, "One prank I remember was dropping glue on fan blades, which spilled all over the class when switched on. I almost got suspended for this because my principal kept asking why I did this and I had no answer to it.”

Well, that sure seems to be something that is quite a notorious thing to do, but who could have thought of something like this? All of us have done our fair share of fun during the school days, but this is surely something new. Do you remember any of your pranks from back in school? Drop your comments below.



Credits :IANS

