Sara Ali Khan’s swag is unmissable in news PICS from her London vacay

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the film industry. Apart from being an actress, Sara is a travel junkie and loves sharing her travelogues on Instagram, giving major travel goals to her followers. She often takes her fans on a virtual tour of the places she has visited. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never fails to impress her fans with her glamorous pictures, travel vlogs, videos, and even her funny Knock Knock videos.

Speaking of which, the actress is currently holidaying in London and has been giving the glimpses of her travel ever since. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress on Friday shared pictures of her, roaming in Notting Hill. The Kedarnath actress wore a purple tank top and paired it with a violet graphic pants and a pair of sneakers. She also carried a printed sling bag with her. And not to forget, her black sunglasses gave a final touch to her swag as she posed for the picture. Meanwhile, in another picture, the actress is seen posing with a friend.

Have a look at Sara Ali Khan’s posts:

Talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

Recently, Pinkvilla learned that Sara is set to do a film based on the 1942 Quit India Movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.