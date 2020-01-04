Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Ibrahim taking a dip in the Maldivian blues will make you long for a family vacay

Sara Ali Khan has been dropping photos from her Maldives family vacay with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on social media. Her latest photos will make you want to pack your bags too. Check it out.

Over the past week, Sara Ali Khan has been sharing photos from her family holiday to the Maldives. From enjoying a lavish floating breakfast alone to dipping in the pool with brother , Sara’s photos have been a refreshing treat for sore eyes. Now, the gorgeous Coolie No 1 star shared some more snippets with mommy Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim from Maldives getaway. Being the fitness lover, Sara didn’t skip a workout session even when she was on a holiday and shared a photo of doing yoga a day back.

On Saturday, Sara shared some pictures in which we can see her swimming with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim in the Maldivian blues. The Simmba star can be seen rocking a swimsuit as she clings to her mom. Ibrahim is seen wearing a snorkeling mask like mom Amrita and it looked like the three are enjoying a dip together. In another picture, Sara, her mom and brother can be seen sitting on a boat as they head out to the sea.

In another picture, Sara can be seen sitting behind mom, Amrita on a jet ski. Looks like the Simmba actress wants to ring in the new year and make the most of the vacay with her family before returning to Mumbai. A day back, Sara also shared some sunkissed photos in a bikini. Sara captioned the photos as, “Mother, Daughter, Iggy potter Swim swimm swimming in the water @luxnorthmale @ncstravels.”

Check it out:

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s film with Kartik Aaryan titled Aaj Kal. The film is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020. Apart from this, Sara is set to star opposite in Coolie No 1 remake. The two will be seen in the remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. The film is being directed by David Dhawan and is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

