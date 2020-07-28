Sara Ali Khan, Ananya to Mira Rajput: Stars who took the monochrome pic challenge to support women empowerment

As Instagram is flooded with the new trend of women sharing monochrome pics, here’s a look at Bollywood celebs who participated in this campaign for supporting women empowerment.

Social media has witnessed several trends over the year and celebs are often sharing new pictures as per the ongoing trend especially on Instagram. If you have opened up Instagram lately, you must have noticed that the photo sharing app has been flooded with monochrome pictures. Women from all corners of the world and all walks of life have been sharing black and white pics with positive affirmations about the importance of supporting and inspiring other women and have also been nominating other women to do the same.

Many Bollywood celebrities have also shared monochrome with the caption “Challenge accepted”. Interestingly this new trend has surfaced to promote women empowerment and has witnessed participation from celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Mira Rajput, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, , Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet and producer Ekta Kapoor and many more.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was nominated by Anaita Shroff Adajania, shared a stunning pic of herself and captioned it as, “I love this black and white picture. It represents my love for India and Indian creativity”.

Mast girl Urmila Matondkar also shared a beautiful black and white picture of herself under this trend which has been winning hearts. She captioned the image as, “Challenge accepted @kimsharmaofficial. So glad that through this trend we all are acknowledging the need to support n strengthen each other. I’ve always maintained that the first step to #womenempowerment is women supporting n standing up for each other.. so Bravo. #women #womensupportingwomen.”

Take a look at Bollywood actresses sharing monochrome pictures of Instagram for women empowerment.

