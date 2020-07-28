  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya to Mira Rajput: Stars who took the monochrome pic challenge to support women empowerment

As Instagram is flooded with the new trend of women sharing monochrome pics, here’s a look at Bollywood celebs who participated in this campaign for supporting women empowerment.
32498 reads Mumbai
Sara Ali Khan, Ananya to Mira Rajput: Stars who took the monochrome pic challenge to support women empowermentSara Ali Khan, Ananya to Mira Rajput: Stars who took the monochrome pic challenge to support women empowerment
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Social media has witnessed several trends over the year and celebs are often sharing new pictures as per the ongoing trend especially on Instagram. If you have opened up Instagram lately, you must have noticed that the photo sharing app has been flooded with monochrome pictures. Women from all corners of the world and all walks of life have been sharing black and white pics with positive affirmations about the importance of supporting and inspiring other women and have also been nominating other women to do the same.

Many Bollywood celebrities have also shared monochrome with the caption “Challenge accepted”. Interestingly this new trend has surfaced to promote women empowerment and has witnessed participation from celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Mira Rajput, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet and producer Ekta Kapoor and many more.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was nominated by Anaita Shroff Adajania, shared a stunning pic of herself and captioned it as, “I love this black and white picture. It represents my love for India and Indian creativity”.

Mast girl Urmila Matondkar also shared a beautiful black and white picture of herself under this trend which has been winning hearts. She captioned the image as, “Challenge accepted @kimsharmaofficial. So glad that through this trend we all are acknowledging the need to support n strengthen each other. I’ve always maintained that the first step to #womenempowerment is women supporting n standing up for each other.. so Bravo. #women #womensupportingwomen.”

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan ushers into a new week with a stunning monochrome photo as she greets saying ‘Hello Monday’

Take a look at Bollywood actresses sharing monochrome pictures of Instagram for women empowerment.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#challengeaccepted @anaitashroffadajania @sara_vaisoha

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

challenge accepted @anaitashroffadajania

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Challenge accepted @anaitashroffadajania @diamirzaofficial @bipashabasu @mehakoberoi #lifeinblackandwhite

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Challenge accepted @anaitashroffadajania

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Challenge accepted @haseenajethmalani @priyaaswani7 #womensupportingwomen

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#ChallengeAccepted @diamirzaofficial @farahkhanali

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Challenge accepted @mira.kapoor

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Challenge accepted @samosastories & #PriyaSippy

A post shared by Erkrek (@ektarkapoor) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#challengeaccepted @shilpareddy.official !! #bebeautifulbeyourself

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Loser big loser is Mira shahid wife

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement