Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday thank Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant for their love; share UNSEEN PICS

Jamnagar literally became the most happening city in India for the past 3 days, all thanks to the Ambani family. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash was much more than a festival, and we bet everyone who attended the event had a blast. Many guests took to their social media handles and thanked the Ambanis for the warmth they showcased.

Today, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday shared some unseen pictures and thanked Radhika, Anant, and the entire Ambani family for their love and affection.

Sara Ali Khan shares picture with Radhika Merchant

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of her posing with the bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant. The Murder Mubarak star stunned in an all-white traditional attire. She wore a white halterneck top and paired it with a fish-cut lehenga. Sara held Radhika close, who looked pretty in a maroon shimmery dress.

Sharing this picture, Sara wrote, “@radhikamerchant Thank you for all the love, warmth, and joy. And congratulations; you deserve all the happiness.”

Ananya Panday thanks Ambani family

In her Instagram stories, Ananya Panday shared a lovely picture of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Along with this, the actress wrote, “@anant.ambani.94 and @radhikamerchant, you two make it all look so easy and happy. Wish you love laughter and togetherness forever and ever. And a big big thank you to Mukesh Ji, Nita ma’am, Akash, Isha, Shloka, Anand, and the entire Ambani family for their incredible warmth and one of the loveliest weekends ever.”

Ananya Panday stuns in her looks from Jamnagar

Ananya Panday also shared several pictures of her different looks from the 3-day pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Her first look was a red and golden embroidery lehenga choli. The second look is a beige-colored gown. And the third look is a parrot green lehenga choli. Sharing this picture, Ananya wrote, “Always happy to celebrate love and light (and some lewks).”

