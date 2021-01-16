Sara Ali Khan & Ananya Panday's candid PICS with Manish Malhotra are all things fun; Take a look

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday share a great camaraderie with each other and multiple instances prove the same. Meanwhile, check out their latest pictures.

The New Year began on a good note and celebrations were carried on while keeping in mind the COVID-19 rules and regulations. Bollywood is also back on track with actors resuming shoots and movies being released on theatres or OTT platforms. In the midst of all this, certain mini celebrations continue to be organized and the latest one happened at filmmaker ’s place. Numerous celebs were spotted arriving at his house on Friday night by the paparazzi and onlookers.

Among those who attended the said party are Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Manish Malhotra. The ace designer has now shared a few candid pictures with the two actresses which are hard to miss. Ananya looks remarkable in a sleeveless white top and denims as can be seen in the pictures. Sara, on the other hand, looks stunning in a loose orange shirt teamed up with a pair of denim shorts. Manish Malhotra also looks dapper as he suits up in black.

Check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush. The romantic drama has been helmed by Aanand L. Rai. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday will be collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda for Puri Jagannadh’s next movie. She will also be seen alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s next project. Both the ladies began their careers back to back. While Sara made her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput, Ananya, on the other hand, made her debut with Student of the Year 2.

Credits :Manish Malhotra Instagram

