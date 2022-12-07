Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur to come together for Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino
Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen together for the first time.
Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur are coming together for the first time in a film, Metro In Dino. The stellar cast includes Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music by Pritam, the film is produced By Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu. It will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times. Audiences will not only experience a fresh storyline but also witness a fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan together in this present-day chronicle.
Bhushan Kumar
Ecstatic about the collaboration, Producer Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series said, "Working with Anurag dada has always been a treat! Stitching a story out of parallel lives together in a film with a contemporary twist, none better than dada could helm this ship. We are elated to join hands with him yet again for Metro... इन दिनों. While he brings about the magic with a gripping story, Pritam will be adding his charm with the music enhancing the experience entirely. We are surely looking out for this one.”
Anurag Basu
Director Anurag Basu added, "Metro...इन दिनों is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me! The storyline is very fresh and relevant and I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As the music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has added life to the characters and story with his work.”
Sara Ali Khan:
The actress also announced on her social handle and shared the pictures. On the work front, she will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film opposite Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.
