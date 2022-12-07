Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur to come together for Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur are coming together for the first time in a film, Metro In Dino. The stellar cast includes Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music by Pritam, the film is produced By Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu. It will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times. Audiences will not only experience a fresh storyline but also witness a fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan together in this present-day chronicle.

Bhushan Kumar

Ecstatic about the collaboration, Producer Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series said, "Working with Anurag dada has always been a treat! Stitching a story out of parallel lives together in a film with a contemporary twist, none better than dada could helm this ship. We are elated to join hands with him yet again for Metro... इन दिनों. While he brings about the magic with a gripping story, Pritam will be adding his charm with the music enhancing the experience entirely. We are surely looking out for this one.”