Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh dish out traditional vibes as they celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together

Sara Ali Khan is quite active on social media and she is known for taking over the internet by a storm every time she shares a post on Instagram. Interestingly, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the social media is abuzz with pics and tweets from the celebration of the holy festival. And Sara too joined the league and gave a glimpse of her Ganesh Utsav celebration. Taking to Instagram, the Pataudi princess shared pics from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and was seen posing with mommy Amrita Singh.

In the pics, the mother and daughter duo was seen opting for traditional outfits as they celebrated Ganesh Utsav. The Love Aaj Kal actress looked ravishing in her cream coloured outfit with a golden border and completed her desi look with jhumkas and open tresses. On the other hand, the senior actress looked graceful in her blue coloured suit. Sara and Amrita were seen posing in front of Lord Ganesh’s idol which had a beautiful backdrop of a wall that was decorated with yellow flowers. Besides, modaks were also placed in front of Lord Ganesha’s idol on the holy occasion. Sara had captioned the image as, “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Coolie No 1 opposite , has wrapped the shooting of Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re which will also star and Dhanush in the lead. Besides, according to media reports, Sara has also been roped in to play the female lead in Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama.

