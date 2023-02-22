Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's super fun Doha trip is all the mid-week motivation you need; PICS

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are two of the most loved actresses from the current generation. These two are known for their brilliant acting skills and have often left everyone speechless with the choices of their films. Both actresses are quite active on social media and there is never a dull moment when they post something on their Instagram and they make sure to often keep their fans updated about their day-to-day life. Well, the actresses were in Doha for an event together and it looks like these two had a blast there. Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday share pictures from Doha

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her with Ananya Panday in Doha. In the first set of pictures, we can see Sara looking stunning in a black peplum kurta paired with a palazzo set. Apart from posting her pictures, she shared a picture where she is posing with the Gehraiyaan star. Ananya, who is dressed in an all-white attire can be seen hugging Sara and smiling for the picture. Ananya had also shared a smiliar picture on her Instagram story and wrote ‘reunited w my @saraalikhan95’. Later Sara also shared pictures from their dessert outing with the entire gang and wrote, ‘the only thing that engrosses us more than a camera is a dessert menu.’ Check out the pictures:

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan’s white look Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to share a reel that features another set of pictures from Doha. In the video, we can see Ananya dressed in a gorgeous white gown with yellow and grey patterns on it. She also shared pictures with Sara who looks stunning in a crop top and palazzo set with a shrug. Check out the video:

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday gives her verdict on rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapur’s show The Night Manager after the screening