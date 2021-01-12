Sara Ali Khan and BFF Sara Vaisoha twin in similar outfits as she pens a sweet note for her; See PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in the movie Atrangi Re. She completed its shooting schedule sometime back.

Sara Ali Khan had quite a busy year and it seems like the actress is making the most of her leisure time in 2021. Earlier, she went on a vacation with her brother Ibrahim and a few other friends to celebrate New Year. If that wasn’t enough, the actress went on another vacation a few days back. Sara has also been updating her fans with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life through her social media handles.

As we speak of this, the actress has shared a new post that revolves around her BFF Sara Vaisoha. The Atrangi Re star has shared two endearing pictures with the latter in which both of them can be seen twinning in pink jumpers, white tops, and grey leggings. Moreover, Sara is all praises for her friend in the caption that reads, “In the cookie of life you’re my chocolate chip. Already missing our nights of chips & dip.”

Check out the pictures below:

For the past few months, Sara Ali Khan was busy shooting for her upcoming movie titled Atrangi Re. The romantic drama also features and Dhanush in the lead roles. This is for the first time that the actress will be collaborating with the two stars for a movie. The much-talked-about drama has been helmed by Aanand L. Rai. It also happens to be the third Hindi film of South star Dhanush. The BTS pictures from the sets of the same have already gone viral on social media.

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

