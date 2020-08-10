  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan and bro Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoy a cycle ride in the rain during vacation; Watch

Sara Ali Khan and bro Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoy a picturesque cycle ride in the rain. The actress captioned her post saying ‘Gone with the wind’.
29052 reads Mumbai
Sara Ali Khan is currently on vacation mode with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The siblings have been active on social media sharing glimpses from their outing amid nature. While the entire country practices social distancing as they get adjusted to the new normal, the Khan siblings are enjoying their vacation in a picturesque and green location. Most recently Sara Ali Khan took to her social media account and shared a video of the siblings enjoying a cycle ride during a slight drizzle. 

Taking to her Instagram account, Sara Ali Khan uploaded a video of she and Ibrahim Ali Khan racing with their cycles while they enjoy the rain. On each side of the road, we can see green fields with no other person in sight. She captioned the video, “Gone with the Wind.” Alongside her video, she added a few emoticons that included rainbow, palm tree, umbrella, peace sign, hat, cycle and the wind blowing showcasing everything that’s depicted in the video. 

Gone with the Wind

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

The actress’ post gained over a lakh likes in less than a few hours. Fans and followers took to the comment section sending love and praises for the sibling duo. This is not the first cycling post the actress uploaded. Recently after Raksha Bandhan, she uploaded a picture of her and Ibrahim out in the same greenfield location with their cycles and posing. The actress revealed she had to bribe her brother into twinning with her when it came to their outfits. One picture showcased Sara sitting on Ibrahim’s shoulder with a wide smile.

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

She has started over-eating again

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

We don't want to see you, ungrateful and cunning nepokid

