Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan pull off a fun 'Knock Knock' video and it is funny AF; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan shared a fun throwback video with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and well, we definitely cannot get enough of it. Check out the video right here.

Everyone has been making most of their time right now while they stay at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown, however, since we don't have new things coming in, Throwback videos and photos have become quite the thing as well. Social media is full of photos and videos of all things creative, funny videos and so many other things, while everyone also makes an attempt to ask everyone to be safe because tough times are ahead of all of us. And someone who has had all our attention on social media happens to be Sara Ali Khan.

Sara has been sharing throwback videos and photos on her social media and well, we are all having a fun time looking at it. After videos of her dancing and having a gala time in all those throwback videos, we now came across her new video where she is seen pulling off the 'Knock Knock' joke and oh boy, is it hilarious? The best part about the video is she has company in the form of brother and just like them, we cannot get enough of the laugh either. With the video, she also urged everyone to stay home given the lockdown.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's video with Ibrahim Ali Khan right here:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan and well, even though this was one of the most awaited films of the year, the movie did not do very well at the box office. The actress also has two other films lined up ahead, including Coolie No. 1 with and Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush.

