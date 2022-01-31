Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim's 'Dil Dola' on the gondola as they strike a pose in 'Barf ka Gola'; PIC

Sara Ali Khan is a new-age actress and enjoys a massive fan following due to her girl-next-door approach and quirky attitude. It is not an unknown fact that the 26-year-old actress is a traveller and visits mountains quite often. Recently, the Kedarnath actress is vacationing with her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in the heaven of earth, Kashmir. She has bombarded her Instagram with vacation pictures and treated her fans with some travel-inspo photographs. She has also featured Ibrahim in a few photos.

On Monday evening, Sara shared a photo with her brother. They looked all sporty as they struck a pose in snowy Kashmir. The Atrangi Re actress wore a blue jacket and paired it up with jeans. She completed the look with a blue beanie cap and a pair of goggles. Ibrahim also twinned with his elder sister and was seen in the smart casuals. Apart from the photograph, it was Sara’s caption that pulled the attention a lot. In her own quirky way, she wrote, “On the gondola, Dil Dola Re Dola, Stop it Sara, Iggy Bola Re Bola.”

Check out Sara’s photo here:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in director Aanand L Rai’s musical drama film, Atrangi Re. The film also featured Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles. She just wrapped shoot with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next. The movie is yet to be titled.

On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently assisting Karan Johar as AD on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

