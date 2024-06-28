Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are sibling goals in new PIC; fans call them ‘carbon copy’ of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares a close bond with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Oftentimes, the trio is seen vacationing together and catching up in the city. Currently, the family is enjoying a lovely vacation in New York City.

On June 27, the actress took to her Instagram profile and dropped a sweet image with her brother and mom. Check out the fan comments on it!

Sara Ali Khan’s picture with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan is hard to miss

For the past couple of days, Sara Ali Khan has been on a spree, posting inside glimpses of her recent vacation with her social media family. On June 27, she gave a sweet surprise to her followers by dropping an adorable image featuring her mother Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The selfie, which was clicked by Ibrahim, shows all of them standing on a pavement in a foreign land. The youngster looked handsome donning a gray t-shirt and blue jacket while their mom Amrita Singh smiled in a gray dress with a white buffer jacket. As for the Simmba actress, she went with her trusty brown fringe shawl on her pink dress to keep her warm. The siblings used multiple emojis to describe the image.

Take a look:

Fans react to Sara Ali Khan’s image with mom and brother Ibrahim

Advertisement

Soon after they shared the photo, several people came to the comments section to state how identical they are to their mom and their father, actor Saif Ali Khan. A user penned, “Dude ur literally Saif himself.,” while another wrote, “carbon copies of your mom and dad.”

For a moment a user thought that it was Saif in the photo. A third user stated, “Beautiful sara just like her mom and handsome Ibrahim just like her father. According to another one, it’s a beautiful picture of the family.

Check it out:

On the work front, Sara is busy filming for Metro In Dino and Sky Force whereas Ibrahim Ali Khan is preparing for his much-anticipated Bollywood debut Naadaniyaan, alongside The Archies debutant Khushi Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Ibrahim Ali Khan's heart is on fire as he can't stop gushing over rumored GF Palak Tiwari's latest PICS; don't miss her reaction