Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoy 'park day' with baby Jeh in London; PIC

Sara Ali Khan's fans and followers are well aware of how much she enjoys travelling. The actress made her acting debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath, and despite the fact that the actress has only a few films under her belt, she is always in the spotlight and she is quite the rage on social media as well. She frequently takes to social media to share glimpses of her travel logs with fans, which are nothing short of a visual feast.

Now, in the latest picture shared by Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi, Sara is seen enjoying her day out in the park named Grosvenor Square in London, England with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her step-brother Jehangir Ali Khan. Saba captioned the photo: "Park Day with Baby Jeh. Love this!! My turn soon!" In the photo, the brother-sister duo is slaying casuals. Sara is seen sporting a neon coloured crop top, paired with white pants and added a black jacket to complete her look. Ibrahim is seen donning a maroon coloured round neck t-shirt and added a leather jacket to it.

Check out Sara, Ibrahim and Jeh's PIC:

Recently, the Love Aaj Kal actress also shared photos from her day out with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared pics and captioned them: "Summer vibe. With my tribe. Kindly like, share and subscribe."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s romantic film Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush. She has an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal which is directed by Laxman Utekar and it is touted to be a romantic comedy. The movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Next, the actress will also feature in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, helmed by Pawan Kirpalani.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her 'tribe' as she poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan in London; PICS