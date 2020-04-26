Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan get a new workout buddy despite lockdown; Check It Out

Posing for the camera with her 'Pilates Girl' tee, Fluffy can be seen adorably watching Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim as they dish out their best pose. Check out the photo below.

Sara Ali Khan and are making sure to not boredom hit them. The brother-sister duo are taking time out to work out rigorously every day amid this lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. And their workout seems to be quite intense. On Saturday night, Sara took to Instagram to share a picture with her younger brother Ibrahim and also revealed that they had a new workout buddy. Named Fluffy Singh, this new workout buddy is none other than Sara and Ibrahim's adorable little dog.

Posing for the camera with her 'Pilates Girl' tee, Fluffy can be seen adorably watching the two as they dish out their best post. On the other hand, Ibrahim can be seen lying on the floor shirtless in his shorts and shoes. Sara's caption was another 'Knock Knock' reference.

She wrote, "Knock knock Who’s there? Not us- we’re working out/Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh @fuffy07 #happyweekend #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive." Check out the photo below:

Just the other day, Sara shared a video with Ibrahim and cracked some hilarious 'Knock Knock' jokes. However, Ibrahim was left speechless with Sara's capability to crack such jokes. Check out the hilarious video below:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, alongside Kartik Aaryan. The movie was one of the most awaited films of this year but tanked massively at the box office. Up ahead, the actress will be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring and also in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and .

