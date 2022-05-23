Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan look too adorable in UNSEEN childhood PICS shared by aunt Saba

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, are without a doubt, among the coolest sibling duos in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ex-spouses Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s kids Sara and Ibrahim share an extremely close bond and it’s evident from their pictures and goofy videos on Instagram. Apart from them, their aunt Saba Pataudi also treats her followers to priceless, unseen snapshots from their childhood. Keeping up with this trajectory, earlier today, she once again took to Instagram and shared a couple of adorable photos featuring Sara and Ibrahim, and you should not miss them at any cost!

In the photos shared by Saba, one can see little Sara looking adorable as ever. She is seen dressed in beautiful ethnic wear featuring a light pink kurta with green pajamas and dupatta. Now, we know where the actress gets her love for ethnic wear from! The next picture showcased little Ibrahim, who looked nothing less than a baby version of his father Saif. Ibrahim can be seen dressed in a toy car, while he donned a black tee-shirt. He looked intensely at the camera, while the photo of him was taken.

Sharing the pictures, Saba Pataudi captioned the post, “My favorite (camera emoji) of the two big munchkins! Sara on Eid. Iggy potter in ... eiii .. don't wanna my pic taken! (slew of emojis) mode! Taken by ME.. tag if used #throwbackmemories #auntylove #alwaysandforever”.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s childhood pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. She was last seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

Ibrahim, on the other hand, is yet to make his acting debut. He is currently assisting Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

