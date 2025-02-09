Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan spread their goofy energy as they attend close friend’s wedding with mom Amrita Singh; PICS

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the much-loved sibling duo of Bollywood, recently attended the wedding ceremony of their close friends, Yash Singhal and Krisha Parekh. They were joined by their mother Amrita Singh, and the actress took to her social media handle to post ethereal pictures from the celebration.

The post shared by Sara Ali Khan began with a couple of pictures of the actress posing with the groom, Yash Singhal. In one of the pictures she also flaunted her henna with "Jai Bholenath" written on her left hand followed by a group photo as she posed with her friends.

In one of the pictures, Sara was seen posing with her mother, Amrita Singh, followed by a couple of happy pictures with the newlyweds. Sara held her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s hand as they posed with their friends in one of the pictures followed by another quirky picture of the siblings. In the photo, the Metro In Dino actress wrapped her hands around Ibrahim as he struck a goofy pose in the photo.

"Mr & Mrs Singhal @yashsinghal @krishaparekhWishing you both a lifetime of togetherness, abundance, love, laughter, joy, thepla and undiyo. Jai Bholenath," the post was captioned.

Pictures shared by Sara Ali Khan from her friend’s wedding

For the wedding, Sara looked gorgeous in a printed red saree, accessorized with a heavy neckpiece and maang tikka. With immaculate make-up, she had a stylish hairdo. Meanwhile, her brother Ibrahim looked handsome in a printed gray bandhgala and white pants, and their mother, on the other hand, looked her beautiful self in a blue and golden suit.

In addition to this, Sara was also seen in a pink saree for what appears to be from the mehendi ceremony.

On the professional front, Ibrahim is all set for his Bollywood debut with Netflix’s film, Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor. It is directed by Shauna Gautam and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The chemistry between both the leads has already captivated fans’ attention in the first song from the film, Ishq Mein.

Sara, on the other hand, will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sensharma and Pankaj Tripathi in the key roles.