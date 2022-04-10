Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's fun banter on Siblings Day will surely leave you entertained; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses among the new generation of actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and since then, she has often impressed the audience with her acting skills. She is an active social media user and often entertains her fans with her funny and adorable videos. Today, on Siblings Day, the Love Aaj Kal actress shared a video with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and their fun banter will definitely make your Sunday entertaining!

The actress shared the video on her Instagram handle with a quirky caption that read, "Happy Sibling’s Day. Watch us laugh, sing and play. I know I’m annoying by the way. But as Iggy Potter knows- that’s here to stay." In the video, one can see Sara getting her makeup done, while Ibrahim gets a fresh haircut. Their mother Amrita Singh can also be seen in the video poking fun at them. The video starts with Sara asking Ibrahim if they're similar, to which Ibrahim says, "No." Amrita interrupts them and says, "Both are nuisances, both are demanding nuisances." Well, we think Sara and Ibrahim's sibling bond is just too cute for words.

Check out the video HERE:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re, which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead. Next, she will be seen in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. Ibrahim, on the other hand, is currently assisting Karan Johar's film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

