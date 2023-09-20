Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's then and now pics from Raksha Bandhan celebration are all things CUTE

Saba Pataudi, the sister of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan is a treasure trove who keeps treating fans with unseen family pictures. Being quite active on social media, she often shares some rare and candid family moments which never came into the public eye. Her social media handle is a testament to the designer’s love towards her family. The doting aunt keeps expressing her love towards her nephew and niece too. So to say, Saba recently shared adorable pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saba Ali Khan posted childhood photos of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Today, on Wednesday, September 20, Saba posted a series of photographs from Rakhsha Bandhan featuring the cutest siblings, Sara and Ibrahim. The first two pictures posted are the childhood photos of Sara and Iggy. Both the sibling duo look adorably cute as the Love Aaj Kal actress ties the sacred knot to her brother.

The other two pictures are shared from the recent Rakhi where both Sara and Iggy are all grown up. The post was accompanied by a caption which was all hearts as it read, “My Munchkins (red heart and an evil eye emoji)Rakhi...taken by yours truly…Then & Now.Sara still his protective sister, always watchful. Iggy the apple of everyone's eye!!Copyright ©️ ME. NO watermarks pls!” Have a look:

The post shared by Saba undeniably attracted a huge reaction from fans and followers too. Social media users couldn’t stop gushing over the cuteness of the sibling duo as a fan wrote, “So sweet” while another fan wrote, “Wonderful memories. Thanks for collecting photos of such a famous family (with a red heart emoji)”.

Some of the fans poured red heart emojis in the form of love for the post shared by Saba.

Saba Pataudi on Sunday shared some really major throwback captivating family photographs. The timeless pictures featured herself, Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. In fact, one of the pictures also had actress Karisma Kapoor. Posting on the Instagram, she had captioned the post, “Found a treasure chest of lots ! So here are some original clicks by me, with me from some archive.... kept safely locked in a trunk ....#memoriesforlife #pataudi #palace #home #oldisgold #treasure #alwaysandforever #family.” Have a look:

Saba is the youngest child of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan and actor Sharmila Tagore. Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are her elder siblings. Unlike other members of the Pataudi family, Saba kept herself away from glitz and glamour. She is a jewellery designer by profession and also looks after the family's charitable trust.

