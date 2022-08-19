Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor 'finally turn ko-actors', look terrified in the first look of the project; PIC

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are two of the hottest and most-talented actresses of the current generation in Bollywood. These two share a great bond with each other and we have seen that on several occasions. Recently, these two came together on Koffee With Karan 7 and spilt a lot of beans about their personal and professional lives. Fans loved to see them together in the chat show and now it looks like very soon we will get to see the two powerhouses of talent sharing the screen space.

Sara Ali Khan shares picture with Janhvi Kapoor

In the picture, we can see Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor sitting together and looking terrified. Both the girls look flawless and can be seen wearing sweater tops. Janhvi stuns in a lavender-coloured sweater top while Sara wore a pinkish white sweater top. Sara holds Janhvi from her hand and their expression is what catches our attention. Sharing this picture, Sara wrote, “From brewing koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot. Wait and watch us- tell us what you thought @janhvikapoor.”

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s picture:

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen featuring in the romantic fantasy drama film, Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the pivotal roles, which was directed by Aanand L Rai. Next, she will be seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. It is touted to be a romantic comedy and this movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. The Coolie No 1 actress also has Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Currently enjoying the success of GoodLuck Jerry, Janhvi is also happy about completing Bawaal shooting schedule. Recently, she and Varun Dhawan shared several photos from their international shoot schedule for Bawaal and called it a wrap. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, Janhvi also has Mili with producer-dad Boney Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor nails oversized tee with shorts post gym, Kartik Aaryan keeps it cool in blue; PHOTOS