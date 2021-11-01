Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor offer prayers together at Kedarnath temple; PICS INSIDE

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the most stunning and most loved actresses in Bollywood currently. They both enjoy a massive fan following and it is always a pleasure for the fans to meet them. Both these actresses never fail to impress their fans with their good nature. Also, these two share a great bond with each other too. Well, a picture of Sara and Janhvi posing with a fan in Kedarnath has surfaced on the internet and it is going viral.

The picture is posted by a fan who seems to be in awe of the actresses. The fan has posted two pictures on his Instagram handle. In the first picture, he seems to be seated on a bench with Sara Ali Khan. The actress can be seen wearing a purple bomber jacket over her black jeans and black boots. She has covered her ears with a grey ear mask. In the next picture, we can see the fan posing with both Sara and Janhvi. Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in her white bomber jacket as she has left her hair open and has a similar coloured shawl around her neck. The fan in his caption has informed that this picture is clicked in Kedarnath.

Take a look:

Wow this is called sanskaar

You both are doing really good job, Janhvi & Sara! May God bless you both!



PS - They are in Kedarnath dhaam!#JanhviKapoor | #SaraAliKhan | pic.twitter.com/nOiWbPYaJ2 — (@Oscars_Daddy) October 31, 2021

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in the comedy flick, Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. In the recent past, her collaboration with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next has also made headlines.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next feature in the Siddharth Sengupta directorial, Goodluck Jerry. She will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 but the film has come to a halt at the moment. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Mili.

