Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor wave at paparazzi outside gym, Khushi Kapoor looks stylish in casuals; PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the fittest actresses of Bollywood from the current generation. These two very well know how to maintain a healthy balance between their hectic work schedule, family time and gym time. They often make sure to head to the gym despite being extremely busy and like every day, today too they were spotted outside their pilates class looking their casual best and greeting the paparazzi with a smile. Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor too was spotted in the city.

In the pictures, we can see Sara Ali Khan wearing a white crop top that she has paired with ripped denim shorts. The actress completed her look with white sports shoes. She left her hair open and wore spectacles as she walked toward her car. Sara’s skin looked flawless as she waved and smiled at the paparazzi. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor looked cool in her neon athleisure. She wore a neon green tee that she paired with neon orange shorts. She too left her hair open and paired black sunglasses. The GoodLuck Jerry actress waved at the paparazzi. Khushi Kapoor looked stylish in a grey crop top that she paired with black leggings.

Check out the Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar recently confirmed that Sara will be collaborating with him for 2 films. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan was last seen featuring in the romantic fantasy drama film, Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the pivotal roles, which was directed by Aanand L Rai. Next, she will be seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. It is touted to be a romantic comedy and this movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. The Coolie No. 1 actress also has Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

On the other hand Janhvi was recently seen in Siddharth Sen’s Good Luck Jerry. She now has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Mili. She also has the cricket drama M.r & Mrs. Mahi, where she will reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

Talking about Khushi Kapoor, she will soon be making her OTT debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies also starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and others.

