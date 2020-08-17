Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram months after release of Love Aaj Kal

  1. Home
While Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are quite active on social media and enjoy a massive following in millions, the actors seemed to have unfollowed each other out of the blue.
Once rumoured lovers, who wore their hearts on their sleeves, now seem to have officially moved on. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who made heads turn everywhere they appeared, have now unfollowed each other on Instagram giving rise to brewing tensions between the once extremely cordial co-stars. While Sara and Kartik are quite active on social media and enjoy a massive following in millions have unfollowed each other out of the blue.

While Sara and Kartik were reportedly dating, the actors professed their likeness for each other on social media. In fact, during Sara's birthday, Kartik even flew to Bangkok to surprise her as the actress was busy shooting for Coolie No 1. While news about their breakup was rife during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, the actors were cordial with each other and even appeared for interviews together.

Take a look at proof of Sara and Kartik unfollowing each other on Instagram: 

While the actors haven’t been seen together for a long time now, reports of the break up had stated back then that they decided to part ways due to too much media attention and not being able to find time together due to work commitments. 

Sara and Kartik had amassed a massive fan following on social media. and this was proof when they were promoting the film across India. 

What are your thoughts on Sara and Kartik unfollowing each other on Instagram? 

