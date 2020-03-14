Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's PHOTO greeting each other has fans of the duo rooting for Sartik; Check it o

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan continue to be fan favourites and this photo has them rooting for the Love Aaj Kal duo. Check it out.

Love Aaj Kal duo Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan was a popular with the fans way before their movie came out, or, even the trailer was released. Both Sara and Kartik were in the news as there have been reports that the duo is dating, however, reports came and went, but the two maintained their stance about it. Love Aaj Kal was received with a mixed response, however, the movie did not do very well on the box office despite their popularity.

While all the craze about the movie is now over, something that still hasn't changed is the love that fans have for these two because now that the shoot is over, the promotions are done, and the movie has released as well, they don't get to see them together but a photo from Zee Cine Awards 2020, where the two can be seen greeting each other has taken over the internet and that, has lead to the fans going gaga over the duo as they root for Sartik.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's photo here:

On the work front, Sara is currently shooting for Atrangi Re, and in fact, she headed back for the shoot only today, while Kartik and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's shoot has been put on hold given the Coronavirus outbreak throughout the world. Apart from that, Sara will also be seen in Cooli No. 1 while Kartik will also be a part of Dostana 2.

