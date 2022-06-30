Sara Ali Khan and Manish Malhotra look striking in bright casuals as they click a SELFIE in London

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors among the newbies in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Sara made her acting debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, where she shared space with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Despite being only a few films old, Sara has found her space in the big and glamorous world of showbiz. The actress is quite active on social media and often treats her fans and followers to sneak-peeks of her personal and professional life through pictures and videos. Currently, Sara is in London and sharing photos from her trip as well. A few hours back, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram space and shared a new photo with Sara.

In the photo shared by Manish Malhotra, both Sara and he can be seen dressed in stylish casuals as they went touring through the city of London. Sara Ali Khan was seen dressed in an orange tee-shirt that she combined with a pair of white trousers. She layered up with a neon-green jacket and also wore a white and orange cap. Sara completed the look with a pair of chic shades. Manish, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a black tee-shirt and a stunning brown jacket. Sara and Manish looked at the camera and posed for a photo as the designer clicked the selfie. Sharing the photo, he captioned it, “@saraalikhan95 London”. He also added a slew of pink heart emojis.

Sara Ali Khan and Manish Malhotra pose for a photo in London

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She now has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey, and Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal. Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that Sara will be seen in a period film based on the Quit India Movement of 1942.

