Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh to be summoned soon by NCB after Rhea Chakraborty's confession?

After Rhea Chakraborty reportedly revealed top 25 names of celebrities, the NCB is likely to summon her friends Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh soon.

Rhea Chakraborty's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau has opened a can of worms on Bollywood's drug nexus. As reported by Times Now earlier, the actress had revealed top 25 names of celebrities during her interrogation and names such as Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta have come to the fore. Now, as per latest reports, the NCB is likely to summon Sara and Rakul soon.

The report states that digital evidence seized from Rhea Chakraborty's residence shows Sara and Rhea's "common interests" indulging in marijuana and other kinds of drugs. Over her 3-day course of investigation, Rhea reportedly seems to have revealed names of Bollywood celebrities who consume and procure drugs. Her friendship and paparazzi pictures with Sara, Rakul and Simone have further added fuel to the fire. With investigation still underway, the Times Now report revealed that the next logical step would be to summon Sara and Rakul.

However, a report in Free Press Journal on Sunday debunked these claims and stated that Rhea has not named Sara and Rakul. As per the report, NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra has denied preparing any such list of Bollywood celebrities.

Commenting if any prominent Bollywood names are involved, he said, "We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It’s getting confused with Bollywood." The NCB officer added, "The names have not been zeroed upon."

