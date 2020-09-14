Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh to be summoned soon by NCB after Rhea Chakraborty's confession?
Rhea Chakraborty's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau has opened a can of worms on Bollywood's drug nexus. As reported by Times Now earlier, the actress had revealed top 25 names of celebrities during her interrogation and names such as Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta have come to the fore. Now, as per latest reports, the NCB is likely to summon Sara and Rakul soon.
The report states that digital evidence seized from Rhea Chakraborty's residence shows Sara and Rhea's "common interests" indulging in marijuana and other kinds of drugs. Over her 3-day course of investigation, Rhea reportedly seems to have revealed names of Bollywood celebrities who consume and procure drugs. Her friendship and paparazzi pictures with Sara, Rakul and Simone have further added fuel to the fire. With investigation still underway, the Times Now report revealed that the next logical step would be to summon Sara and Rakul.
However, a report in Free Press Journal on Sunday debunked these claims and stated that Rhea has not named Sara and Rakul. As per the report, NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra has denied preparing any such list of Bollywood celebrities.
Commenting if any prominent Bollywood names are involved, he said, "We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It’s getting confused with Bollywood." The NCB officer added, "The names have not been zeroed upon."
ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Rhea Chakraborty was spotted with Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh post gym session
Anonymous 1 day ago
Rhea used drugs as an excuse to murder Sushant with her own people she hired after firing Sushant’s people .including New Manager, flat mate guy Suddarth, the cook Rhea of course who cinvirny walked away exactly a week before. So get them all interrogated soon fir the murder of Sushant nit the drugs!
Anonymous 1 day ago
For your info the druggie house manager Miranda was hired by Sushant sister. Sushant’s family who was micromanaging his finances hired al these cheap pans unprofessional druggie snakes and created the dangerous eco system, Rhea being an opportunistic fool and stupid struggling actress found the perfect opportunity to keep Sushant under the drug influence and used his money for her drugs and luxury lifestyle.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Please people , don’t let Rhea changed the subject as Nd play the blaming game here . This isn’t about the drugs only, it’s also a murder. Sushant ‘s precious life ended because Rhea and her people use the drugs as an excuse to murder!! You ‘ ll all see this play out after Rhea stop pointing her fingers on other people. They might used drugs but not murder anyone like Rhea!!!!
Anonymous 1 day ago
We don’t care only about the drugs . Attebtion NCB !! Dint let Rhea get away includingvabd blaming others about drug use . Rhea is also involved and fully aware about Sushant’s demise !! If the celebrity use drugs , they didn’t plan or even murder anyone. So let’s find out why Rhea left Sushant a week before and who strangled him and blame Sushant of suicide , this is criminal!!!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
NCB can't touch big names like Sara Ali khan. They will target only rhea as she isn't a big name and because BJP and their dog Arnab has declared Rhea a murderer for BJP's win in Bihar and Maharastra. They are using dead Sushant's pic to fight in election.
Anonymous 2 days ago
YES!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Indians are the biggest herd of sheep in the world.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Rhea hid SSR's drug habits from all to give his death dignity. While his family hid his mental illness & prescribed dangerous medicines during his last days. India loves mob justice, so all sided with the family and declared Rhea a witch. Never mind that there is no proof of her laundering money. And the minuscule quantity of marijuana found on one of the peddlers is still disputed. No matter how modern Indians pretend to be, they are worse than the Taliban. India is the biggest herd of sheep in the world currently being steered by BJP.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Have you seen mirror
Anonymous 2 days ago
Exactly this! I have never in my life seen so many stupid people in one place.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I'm sorry, but Rhea and Kangana are DRAMA QUEENS.......They can't OWN their problems, instead they want to draw everybody into THEIR DRAMA
Anonymous 2 days ago
I don't understand why people are bringing Kangana in this She has not denied what Rhea said She just told that Sushant was targeted professionally, financially and socially
Anonymous 2 days ago
How the heck can you compare Kangana to Rhea? Kangana asked for the publicity and attention, RHEA DID NOT. It's like comparing a wolf to a lamb.
Anonymous 2 days ago
NCB named SSR as the prime accuser as drugs were procured for him. If he were alive, he'd be the first one to be put in jail. Rhea's case will fall flat in court & she'll be released. Media circus with Kangana as the clown is currently played out live on TV to divert attention from important things. How stupid can the Indians be?
Anonymous 2 days ago
Not when they prove in court that he was murdered and that the girlfriend and her gang had a huge part to play in it. Wait for the truth, to be unveiled soon Hopefully.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh will remain popular.......regardless........that girl didn't do S**T
Anonymous 2 days ago
Only drugs have come out, what will happen when the prostitution racket comes out?
Anonymous 2 days ago
Bollywood is a bigger mystery in itself
Anonymous 2 days ago
drugs, prostitution, human trafficking, thefts, money laundering, blackmailing are all crimes that go together. one is linked to another. it's not just drugs. it is always more.
Anonymous 2 days ago
best friends!
Anonymous 2 days ago
NCB already said these names are fake. Pv stop trying to make news
Anonymous 2 days ago
NCB said nothing is finalized. Not fake.
Anonymous 2 days ago
So what if they use drugs?
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ur name n address plz
Anonymous 2 days ago
Akshay Kumar Twinkle come back. Mrs sourbones, is a fake feminist. Spineless woman ran away to London.
Anonymous 2 days ago
India is better without Bollywood films.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Historically growing up as an Indian outside of India I always wondered why they showed widowhood as a crime and empathized with widowers, glorified rape and then showed how it the shame ended a women’s life or had the woman marry the rapist. In the same breath showed skimpy clothes and item songs. Glorified white color. And wondered (I am fair but not white) why they all looked white and didn’t represent our population. And why were background dancers white People. Today we have a song about white vs. Beyoncé that nepo kids were ok with?. In 2020??? Time for reform. Let’s change Bollywood. Art does influence culture and culture influences art. Let’s move India forward.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Why are Bollywood Bimbos hiding
Anonymous 2 days ago
Probe Hrithik Suzanne, DJ Aqueel and Farah Khan Ali. They were close to Khatri, the drugs kingpin.
Anonymous 2 days ago
They r big time druggies
Anonymous 2 days ago
Kangana has been wronged by Bollywood mafia. Now Bollywood will have pay for their sins.
Anonymous 2 days ago
BJP is a party that believes in fair probe. Hats off to NCB ED and CBI.
Anonymous 2 days ago
PR Brigade, Come out with new comments lol I know today's tag line is abt times now. But don't make it obvious.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Justice is being done to Bollywood. Useless people. Citizens of India will make sure Bollywood cleansing is carried out.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Bollywood stinks!!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Cleanse Mumbai by wiping out Bollywood.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Bollywood is crime infested.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Fair trial by NCB and that’s why the rats are running away with family
Anonymous 2 days ago
TRP TRP TRP. #mediatrail.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Not media trial, it’s NCB trial you druggists
Anonymous 2 days ago
Sushant was killed with voodoo needles. Google and you will find other cases. That's the black magic people talk about. PV please please post. This needs to reach CBI. Sushant's spirit said they brought nails. The ambulance guy talked about pierced neck and feet. Its seen in pictures.
Anonymous 2 days ago
NCB cleared that Bollywood has no involvement in drug angle. Then why these media trail are happening to defame ppl. #BJPStrategies. #BJPHatesBollywood.
Anonymous 2 days ago
NCB has not cleared Bollywood. Bollywood is full of filth
Anonymous 2 days ago
NCB said they have not zeroed in on certain individuals in Bollywood. They never said that those individuals have.no involvement. Sara and Rakul will be called by NCB
Anonymous 2 days ago
Tumhe pta hai tum fake media trials se kitne logo ka career aur unki image kharab kar rahe ho. #SHAME #BoycottTimesNow #TRPKeLaalchi.
Anonymous 2 days ago
TRP ke liye kuch bhi. Shame. Fake news dikhate rehte ho. #SHAME #BoycottTimesNow
Anonymous 2 days ago
Arnab used to work in Times Now. Arnab is a chamcha of Kangana and Bollywood. So times now spreading these news about Bollywood is no surprise. After all Kangana hates Bollywood. Sensible ppl can understand the connection to which I am referring.
Anonymous 2 days ago
At that time he wasn't kangana chamcha when he interviewed Hrithik.
Anonymous 2 days ago
That's why he happily interviewed many affair H Roshan.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Don't know whom to believe even though this is not at all important in regards to Sushant's death case. Only thing is if Sara's drug connection with peddlers comes true, then I would feel very very sad to know what Sharmila Tagore & Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's granddaughter has done to their family reputation. As a Bengali, I have huge regards for Sharmila Ji & her classy, elegant personna & can't imagine her granddaughter being in NCB radar
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ncb denies Bollywood involvement in drug angle. This is fake news. #BoycottTimesNow. Times now spread Only fake news.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Stop spreading rumours kangana.
Anonymous 2 days ago
SIT Chief's official statement has just come out & he confirmed Sara/Rakul/Simmon's name on the radar. Wait & watch till end of this week to conclude
Anonymous 2 days ago
#BoycottTimesNow
Anonymous 2 days ago
NCB said Bollywood isn't involved. This is totally fake. #BoycottTimesNow.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Kya bakwas hai. NCB ne kaha to tha no celeb is related to this case toh summon to Sara and Rhea kyu???
Anonymous 2 days ago
Wow, these two are rough without makeup.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Mahesh bhatt??
Anonymous 2 days ago
There is nothing great with this so-called genius super smart and so much claimed superstar Bollywood actor. Reality is that he sadly taken him life could not sustain the pressure of life. He was not saint either. Wake up folks don’t be animal have some humility instead finding the scapegoat and dancing on twist of unethical media.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Can't speak for Rakul, but Rhea looks really pretty in this picture.