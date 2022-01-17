Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are 'posers' with bald baby Ibrahim in a priceless family pic by Saba

Often, fans love to see the childhood photos of their favourite stars and they tend to go viral on social media. Speaking of this, Saba Ali Khan often treats fans with old and unseen photos of her family members. And on Monday, she shared the cutest treat featuring Saif Ali Khan with his babies Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The picture clicked by Saba summed up the happiness on Saif's face to be spending time with kids Sara and Ibrahim.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba called Saif, Sara as posers as they smiled for the click. However, it was baby Ibrahim, in his cute bald avatar, that stole the show. The picture perfect photo from Sara and Ibrahim's childhood showcases a special bonding between them and dad Saif. The Adipurush actor could be seen clad in a striped tee with a black printed bandana on his forehead. He could be seen holding his baby boy Ibrahim in his arms while Sara sat next to him. Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "POSERS...! ME....Family pic mode ON!"

Have a look:

As soon as Saba shared the photo, fans of Sara and Saif began showering the cuties with love. A fan called Sara, Saif and Ibrahim, "Sooo adorable". Another called them 'cute.' The photo began circulating among the fan clubs in no time.

Meanwhile, Saba often uses her social media handle to showcase her photography skills as well as drop old photos from the Pataudi family album. From dropping cute photos of Taimur, Jeh, Sara and Ibrahim to giving fans a sneak peek into her own life, Saba's Instagram handle is certainly a treat for all.

