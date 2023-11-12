Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan walk hand-in-hand as they get snapped at Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali bash; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan, the young Bollywood actress is busy celebrating Diwali with her family. Recently, Sara and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were snapped arriving at their father Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence, for the Diwali party. Later, the father-daughter duo were seen walking hand-in-hand, as they were snapped together amid the bash.

Sara Ali Khan walks hand-in-hand with father Saif Ali Khan

In the recent pictures and videos that are now going viral on social media, Sara Ali Khan is seen walking hand-in-hand with her father Saif Ali Khan, as the duo was snapped together amid the Diwali bash hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan. As always, the father-daughter duo, who exuded elegance in ethnic outfits, greeted the media representatives before returning to the party.

Sara Ali Khan looked pretty as always in a navy blue ethnic Anarkali suit with golden paisley prints, which she paired with a matching blue and golden dupatta, and a pair of purple ethnic trousers. The Simmba actress completed her look with a free hairdo, dewy make-up, a pair of statement chaandbalis, and a pair of matching ethnic jutties.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked handsome as ever in a black silk kurta, which he paired with white dhoti pants. The senior actor completed his look with his new hairdo, thick beard, and a pair of brown jutties.

Have a look at Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan's latest video:

