Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor to be summoned by NCB tomorrow in Sushant's case: Report

According to a news report by Times Now, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor could be summoned by the NCB tomorrow in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

As per a news report by Times Now, Sara Ali Khan and could be summoned by the NCB tomorrow in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput' case. The news report by Times Now that Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor can receive summons from the Narcotics Control Bureau in relation to the drugs angle which is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the late star Sushant Singh Rajput' death case. The late actor's case is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were previously arrested by the NCB.

Currently, Rhea Chakraborty is in Byculla jail. During the investigation carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau, names of actors like Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh had cropped up. The latest news update shared by Times Now state how Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will be summoned by NCB tomorrow in the drugs case. Not just Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, another actress Dia Mirza's names was also reportedly dropped by an alleged drug peddler named Anuj Keshwani during his questioning with the NCB. The actress also issued her side of the story in a social media post.

The Narcotics Control Bureau is going deep in its investigation into the drugs angle especially with names form Bollywood industry coming up. A Times Now report also states how Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were at Sushant's Pawana lake farmhouse.

Credits :Times Now

