  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor to be summoned by NCB tomorrow in Sushant's case: Report

According to a news report by Times Now, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor could be summoned by the NCB tomorrow in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case.
16249 reads Mumbai Updated: September 22, 2020 11:25 pm
Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor to be summoned by NCB tomorrow Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor to be summoned by NCB tomorrow in Sushant's case: Report
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As per a news report by Times Now, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor could be summoned by the NCB tomorrow in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput' case. The news report by Times Now that Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor can receive summons from the Narcotics Control Bureau in relation to the drugs angle which is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the late star Sushant Singh Rajput' death case. The late actor's case is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were previously arrested by the NCB.

Currently, Rhea Chakraborty is in Byculla jail. During the investigation carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau, names of actors like Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh had cropped up. The latest news update shared by Times Now state how Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will be summoned by NCB tomorrow in the drugs case. Not just Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, another actress Dia Mirza's names was also reportedly dropped by an alleged drug peddler named Anuj Keshwani during his questioning with the NCB. The actress also issued her side of the story in a social media post.

The Narcotics Control Bureau is going deep in its investigation into the drugs angle especially with names form Bollywood industry coming up. A Times Now report also states how Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were at Sushant's Pawana lake farmhouse. 

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's former co stars Shraddha Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan expected to be summoned by NCB: Report)

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Times Bhow Bhow. Always barking like rabid dogs.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement