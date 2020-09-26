  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor request for more time to appear before NCB, to reach at THIS time: Reports

As per reports, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan request for more time to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau
8371 reads Mumbai
As per reports, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor ask for more time to appear before NCB

Credits :Times Now

