Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor request for more time to appear before NCB, to reach at THIS time: Reports
As per reports, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan request for more time to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau
As per reports, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor ask for more time to appear before NCB
Credits :Times Now
Latest Videos
Kedarnath not possible without Sushant’s help, admits Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch of the film
NCB to grill Rakul Preet, Deepika's manager Karishma today. Rakul leaves her house to reach the NCB office
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue