Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill dating? Here’s what fans have to say

It is a no surprise that several star Bollywood celebrities have often dated popular people from the sports industry. Be it Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Nataša Stanković Pandya-Hardik Pandya, Geeta Basra-Harbhajan Singh or any other such couple, the list is endless and all have set major couple goals. In a newest development, popular Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted by fans at a restaurant along with cricketer Shubman Gill.

A fan, shared a video on his TikTok profile that has gone viral on social media. In the video, Sara Ali Khan was spotted at a restaurant. What's special about the video is that it showed Sara having dinner with cricketer Shubman Gill. The video, shared by TikToker Uzma Merchant (@uxmiholics), showed Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill at Bastian, Mumbai, placing an order with a waiter next to their table. Sara was seen in a pink outfit, while Shubman wore a white and green shirt.

Click to Watch VIral TikTok VIdeo of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill here

Reactions of Social Media users

Fans of both the celebrities were surprised to spot them together. “Kya chakar hai (What is happening),” asked one. “Gill is obsessed with Sara,” wrote another, referring to how Shubman was earlier rumoured to be dating cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. “From Daughter of a cricketer (Sara Tendulkar) to granddaughter of a cricketer (Sara Ali Khan) #Shubmangill Came a long way,” joked another person.

For many years now, the speculations of Shubman Gill dating cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar were doing the rounds. But now, the fresh speculations of Shubman and Junior Tendulkar breaking up have grown stronger. And this viral video adds fuel to the fire.

About Sara Ali Khan and Family

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She is also the granddaughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. She made her acting debut with Kedarnath in 2017 and has been seen in films such as Simmba and Love Aaj Kal, among others.

She was earlier rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan, which was confirmed by filmmaker Karan Johar recently. Sara had appeared on Koffee With Karan in 2018 and had mentioned Kartik Aaryan’s name as an actor she found attractive. The two were later cast together in Love Aaj Kal, and as per reports, that is where their romance bloomed. However, the actors split in 2020. Since then, they have hardly ever spoken about each other in public.

Also, historically speaking, Sara Ali Khan’s mother, Amrita Singh had also dated veteran cricketer Ravi Shastri before she decided to get hitched to Saif Ali Khan. Later, Amrita and Saif got divorced in 2004.

Rewinding further, Nawab Pataudi Mansoor Ali Khan, also known as Tiger Pataudi, was also a former successful Test Cricket captain. He got bowled by Bollywood diva Sharmila Tagore and the iconic pair romanced in the ’70s. Later, they both decided to get married.

Sara ali Khan and Shubman Gill work front

Sara Ali Khan will be seen next with Vicky Kaushal in a film by Laxman Utek.

Shubman Gill, who had won two back-to-back player of the series awards in ODIs against the West Indies and Zimbabwe, has so far represented Men in Blue in 11 Tests and 9 ODIs.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria to Sara Ali Khan: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week