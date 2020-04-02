Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput are all smiles while enjoying delicious food during filming Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput flash their smiles in this BTS pic while indulging in some delicious food during shooting for Kedarnath.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut with the film Kedarnath in 2018 opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie written, directed and co-produced by Abhishek Kapoor received mixed reviews, but Sara's performance as Mandakini Mishra aka Mukku was applauded by the critics as well as the audiences. Sara has time and again shared some amazing and hilarious BTS pictures and videos from the movie on her social media account. The movie is too close to her heart and the actress had a gala time shooting for the film.

Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Sara and Sushant from Kedarnath. In the BTS pic shared by a fan, we can see Sara and Sushant are all smiles while indulging in some delicious food while shooting for Kedarnath. Sara, who is donning a black top with black tight, is flashing her million-dollar smile while posing with Sushant on the camera. Meanwhile, Sara is currently staying indoors, due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak and besides working out and indulging in some cooking, Sara Ali Khan is also making sure to catch up with her friends over a video call.

(Also Read: WATCH: Sara Ali Khan shows off her classical moves by wishing everyone Happy Utkala Dibas amidst lockdown)

Like all other actors, Sara has also pledged her contributions to the PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19. Sara wrote, “Time to do a good deed Stay in and help those in need!Your contributions will protect and feed I urge you to support, I request, I plead. #jaihind #staysafe #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's post here:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and next, she will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 opposite . During a recent live interaction, when Varun Dhawan was asked about the trailer release of Coolie No. 1, the actor had said that due to the COVID-19 infection, he isn’t sure as to when the makers release the trailer of the film.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More