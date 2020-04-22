Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput throwback rehearsal video of ‘Sweetheart’ lights up the internet; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath in 2018. A rehearsal throwback video of the two is doing rounds on social media that is bound to remind you of their on screen chemistry. Check it out.

While working on a film together, two stars may develop a friendship that also resonates on screen and speaking of this, Sara Ali Khan had debuted back in 2018’s film Kedarnath that starred Sushant Singh Rajput. Fans loved their on screen chemistry as Mukku and Mansoor and one of the songs of the film that became a chartbuster was Sweetheart. Recently, a rehearsal video of Sara and Sushant is doing rounds on social media from back in the days while prepping for the shoot.

In the video, we get to see Sara and Sushant rehearsing for the Kedarnath song Sweetheart together. Sara can be seen clad in a white casual tee with black shorts and wedges while Sushant is seen sporting a black tee with trackpants. The two can be seen dancing their heart out with expressions and a number of background dancers too are seen grooving with the two. Seeing the two, one is immediately transported back to 2018 when the song was released and fans fell in love with Sara and Sushant’s chemistry.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan extends gratitude with stunning photos on Earth Day, Ishaan Khatter reminds her it is tomorrow

The song was crooned by Dev Nagi and the music was composed by Amit Trivedi. However, till date, the highlight of the song remains Sara and Sushant. The throwback rehearsal video gives a glimpse of Sara and Sushant’s hard work that went into the song back in the days to make it a success.

Check out Sara and Sushant’s throwback rehearsal video:

Back then, there were several rumours about Sara and Sushant seeing each other. However, the actors didn't say anything about them and soon they died down. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in Coolie No 1 remake with . The film is directed by David Dhawan and stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shikha Talsania and others. The film is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020. However, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, the film may be postponed to another date.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×