Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have a gala time as they shoot for Coolie No. 1 at a beach; WATCH Video

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are spotted having fun in Goa where they have gone for the purpose of shooting a romantic song. Check out a glimpse of the same.

If there is one movie that has been creating a lot of buzz in the media of late, it is definitely Coolie No. 1. The original movie featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles and was a huge hit back in the 90s. Now, the same has been expected from the reboot version too which stars and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Preparations have been going on in full swing to complete the movie on time.

Recently, the star cast of Coolie No. 1 jetted off to Goa for the shooting schedule of one of the romantic songs from the movie. Varun has now shared a glimpse of the beautiful location on his Instagram handle in which everyone can be seen enjoying a ride together on the beach. Varun can be seen sporting a yellow shirt while Sara, on the other hand, looked pretty in a black and white striped top and matching shorts.

Check out the video below:

Varun can be heard excitedly shouting ‘What’s up guys! We are ready for Coolie No. 1’ as Sara looks on from behind. He also mentions the release date of the movie which is May 1, 2020. Talking about the movie, it also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Rajat Rawail, Shikha Talsania, Jaaved Jaffrey and Johnny Lever in significant roles. The shoot for the movie began last year in the beautiful location of Bangkok. It has been directed by David Dhawan and is co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani.

