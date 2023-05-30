Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal seek blessings at Lucknow temple ahead of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke release; PICS

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actors, who are gearing up for the release of the film, were seen enjoying the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad last night. Post that, they left for Lucknow for the promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Now that the two are in Lucknow, they were seen seeking blessings at Hanuman Setu temple, and pictures from their visit have surfaced on the Internet.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal seek blessings at Lucknow temple

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were spotted as they visited the Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow. Sara Ali Khan was seen looking ethereal in a white ethnic kurta set, and her head was covered with a white dupatta. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal wore a beige shirt with black pants. Both the actors were seen with folded hands, seeking blessings at the temple. A huge crowd was gathered around Vicky and Sara as they made their way to the temple.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is also enjoying the delicious local delicacies in Lucknow. On her Instgaram story, Sara shared a picture in which she is seen eating Lucknow’s famous non-veg dishes at a restaurant. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “The mandatory local food binge.”

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal enjoyed the IPL 2023 final match in Ahmedabad on Monday night. They were ecstatic as Chennai Super Kings won, and Vicky also shared a video of them celebrating CSK’s victory. “Badle tere Mahi, leke jo koi saari, duniya bhi dede agar, to kise duniya chahiye. Mahi for the win. Jaadu you rockstar! What a match! GT... the best team through the tournament. Clearly the game was the real winner. #ipl2023 #iplfinal,” wrote Vicky.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will release in theatres on June 2.

