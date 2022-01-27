Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal share a romantic gaze as they wrap up Laxman Utekar’s untitled film
Meanwhile, even Sara Ali Khan shared a lengthy note to thank the makers of the movie. For director Laxman Utekar, the youngster wrote, “It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better.”
On the other hand, Sara also had something special to say about co-star Vicky Kaushal. She articulated, “@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you.”
Touted to be a romantic comedy, the movie is bankrolled under the Dinesh Vijan production banner. In a previous interview with India Today, Sara Ali Khan heaped praises for her co-star Vicky Kaushal and said, "I think Vicky is just one of the most effortless actors. He's a very, very humble person. He molds himself in every role that he's given, with just a lot of ease and I think it would be a privilege to work with them and I have a lot to learn from them. I can't wait to start doing that." The announcement has surely taken social media by storm. Now, fans are just waiting for the makers to reveal the title and release date of the film.
