Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal share a romantic gaze as they wrap up Laxman Utekar’s untitled film

Today, January 27, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming movie. Although the title of this Laxman Utekar film has not been finalized yet, Vicky Kaushal said, “Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!!” He continued, “Thank you to the entire team for such an amazing experience. Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved.

Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You!”

Meanwhile, even Sara Ali Khan shared a lengthy note to thank the makers of the movie. For director Laxman Utekar, the youngster wrote, “It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better.”

On the other hand, Sara also had something special to say about co-star Vicky Kaushal. She articulated, “@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you.”